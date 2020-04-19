As many as 100,000 people in Bangladesh ignored a nationwide lockdown on Saturday to attend the funeral of political leader Maulana Jubayer Ahmed Ansari without masks or other protective gear, the Dhaka Tribune reports.

Why it matters: Health officials fear the mass gathering could set off a surge in coronavirus cases in a country that is ill-equipped to manage an epidemic. Bangladesh has thus far reported 2,456 cases and 91 deaths from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The Bangladeshi police force suspended several officers for failing to disperse the crowd, the New York Times reports.

“The law cannot be enforced on tens of thousands of people,” a senior police official told the Dhaka Tribune.

