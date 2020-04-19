Thousands in Bangladesh gather at funeral despite coronavirus lockdown
People block a road as they demand relief during a Bangladeshi government imposed lockdown. Photo: Syed Mahamudur Rahman/NurPhoto via Getty Images
As many as 100,000 people in Bangladesh ignored a nationwide lockdown on Saturday to attend the funeral of political leader Maulana Jubayer Ahmed Ansari without masks or other protective gear, the Dhaka Tribune reports.
Why it matters: Health officials fear the mass gathering could set off a surge in coronavirus cases in a country that is ill-equipped to manage an epidemic. Bangladesh has thus far reported 2,456 cases and 91 deaths from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
- The Bangladeshi police force suspended several officers for failing to disperse the crowd, the New York Times reports.
- “The law cannot be enforced on tens of thousands of people,” a senior police official told the Dhaka Tribune.
