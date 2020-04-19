53 mins ago - World

Thousands in Bangladesh gather at funeral despite coronavirus lockdown

Jacob Knutson

People block a road as they demand relief during a Bangladeshi government imposed lockdown. Photo: Syed Mahamudur Rahman/NurPhoto via Getty Images

As many as 100,000 people in Bangladesh ignored a nationwide lockdown on Saturday to attend the funeral of political leader Maulana Jubayer Ahmed Ansari without masks or other protective gear, the Dhaka Tribune reports.

Why it matters: Health officials fear the mass gathering could set off a surge in coronavirus cases in a country that is ill-equipped to manage an epidemic. Bangladesh has thus far reported 2,456 cases and 91 deaths from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

  • The Bangladeshi police force suspended several officers for failing to disperse the crowd, the New York Times reports.
  • “The law cannot be enforced on tens of thousands of people,” a senior police official told the Dhaka Tribune.

Go deeper: History's largest lockdown leaves Indian workers stranded, afraid

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

As people around the globe tuned in to watch an online benefit event honoring health care workers fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic Saturday night, the COVID-19 death toll passed 160,000.

By the numbers: The virus has infected more than 2.3 million people and killed over 161,000 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. More than 602,000 people had recovered from the virus by early Sunday. The U.S. has reported the most cases (more than 735,000 from 3.7 million tests). Spain has reported the most cases outside the U.S. (more than 195,000).

Go deeperArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

President Trump and several states announced moves to ease lockdown restrictions on Saturday, as the U.S. death toll from the novel coronavirus continued to rise. It had surpassed 39,000 by early Sunday, per Johns Hopkins.

Lockdown measures: The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced plans Saturday to reopen marinas, boatyards and marine manufacturers for personal use "as long as strict social distancing and sanitization protocols are followed," per a joint statement.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 6 hours ago - Health
Orion Rummler

Cuomo: Nursing homes are a "feeding frenzy" for coronavirus

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo briefs reporters on April 17 in Albany, New York. Photo: Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images

"Nursing homes are the single biggest fear in all of this. Vulnerable people in one place. It is the feeding frenzy for this virus," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing on Saturday.

What's happening: Outside of inpatient health care settings, the CDC has recorded the largest chunk of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. emerging from nursing homes and long-term care facilities, per data released on Friday.

Go deeperArrow20 hours ago - Health