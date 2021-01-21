Sign up for our daily briefing

Bain Capital preps a very rapid recap

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Bain Capital is seeking to partially cash out of U.S. LBM Holdings, a Buffalo Grove, Ill.-based building products distributor that it bought just last month. It would be done via a $400 million dividend recap featuring PIK toggle bonds that are expected to price today.

Why it matters: Dividend recaps are private equity at its most rapacious, enriching sponsors at the expense of portfolio company balance sheets. But this one is somehow even more egregious.

  • Not only because of the bond structure, which could cause LBM to pay interest on its debt by assuming more debt, but also because Bain apparently believes it deserves the GDP of Micronesia for a whopping six weeks of work.

The bottom line: "US LBM is tapping an investor base ravenous for new debt, as the average junk yield dropped to an all-time low of 4.13% Tuesday. The market is closing in on setting a new record for January issuance, with borrowers selling debt for anything from refinancing to funding acquisitions," Bloomberg's Paula Seligson and Davide Scigliuzzo write.

Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Jan 20, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Biden will ask the Department of Education to extend student loan relief

A U.S. flag flies above a building as students graduate from California's Pasadena City College in June 2019. Photo: Robyn Beck / AFP

As part of his day one executive actions, President-elect Biden on Wednesday will ask the Department of Education to extend federal student loan relief, hoping to pause payments and interest accrual until at least Sept. 30.

Why it matters: The relief, in place since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, is set to expire Jan. 31 . The measures, which also include expanding forgiveness and income-based repayment programs, have helped tens of millions of borrowers handle the financial strain brought on by the public health crisis.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Jan 20, 2021 - Economy & Business

Janet Yellen said all the right things to reassure the markets

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Treasury Secretary nominee and former Fed chair Janet Yellen's confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday showed markets just what they can expect from the administration of President-elect Joe Biden: more of what they got under President Trump — at least for now.

What it means: Investors and big companies reaped the benefits of ultralow U.S. interest rates and low taxes for most of Trump's term as well as significant increases in government spending, even before the coronavirus pandemic.

Orion RummlerHans Nichols
13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden plans to keep Christopher Wray as FBI director

FBI Director Christopher Wray at a virtual DOJ news briefing on Oct. 28. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/pool/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden plans to keep Christopher Wray as director of the FBI, CNN first reported and an administration official confirmed to Axios.

The big picture: Wray, who was nominated by former President Trump in 2017 after he fired former FBI Director James Comey, came under heavy criticism from Trump and his allies over the past year.

