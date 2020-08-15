Podcast: Special ed under pressure

This weekend we're posting four mini-episodes of the Axios Re:Cap podcast, focused on the unique challenges of back-to-school in 2020. This one digs into the strains on special education.
This one digs into the strains on special education.
This one digs into learning loss, and its long-term implications for students, schools, and the economy.
This one digs into learning pods, including what they are, how schools are reacting, and the inequities they may exacerbate.
This one digs into the device drought that could render remote learning irrelevant.