The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg set off a flurry of activity in Washington this weekend, as hundreds of people who gathered on the court's steps to mourn and politicians mobilized over the fight for her replacement We look at what's next for the court and how both sides of the aisle are thinking about the nomination process.

Plus, Ginsburg's legal legacy.

And, how the Emmys were held during the pandemic.

Guests: Axios' Mike Allen, Sam Baker and Sara Fischer.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

