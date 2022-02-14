Sign up for our daily briefing

Choose your treat: An Axios V-Day surprise

Axios
Graphic: Jacque Schrag/Axios; Illustrations: Aïda Amer, Brendan Lynch, Shoshana Gordon, Maura Losch/Axios

Go deeper

Tina Reed, author of Vitals
11 mins ago - Health

The U.S. needs a COVID forecast

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Experts say the U.S. needs clearer, more defined standards that will help the public understand when it's safe to relax COVID restrictions — and when it might be necessary to bring them back.

Why it matters: Experts compare this need to a weather forecast or air-quality warnings: People are more willing to accept inconveniences if they understand why the reasons.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Sports

Russian skater Kamila Valieva cleared to skate at Winter Olympics

Russian Olympic Committee figure skater Kamila Valieva skates during a training session on day 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium practice rink in Beijing, China, on Monday. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Russian Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva had her provisional suspension for testing positive for a banned substance lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday.

Why it matters: The ruling enables the 15-year-old to continue competing at the Beijing Winter Olympics — where she's a favorite to win the women's individual figure skating event, which begins on Tuesday.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Team USA's Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor celebrate winning the gold and silver medals, respectively, during the women's monobob bobsleigh event on day 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Sliding Centre on in Yanqing, China, on Monday morning local time. Photo: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

⛸️ Russian skating star Kamila Valieva cleared to skate at Winter Olympics

🥇 U.S. bobsledders win gold and silver medals at Beijing Winter Olympics

⛸️ U.S.' Erin Jackson wins gold as first Black woman to medal in speedskating

🥇 In photos: U.S. jumps to 3rd on medals table in Olympics Day 10 highlights

Medal count (<1 min. read)Arrow