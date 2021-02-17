Sign up for our daily briefing

Texas's power problems

More than 4 million Texans woke up yesterday morning without power after winter storms that affected more than half the country.

Texas is the largest generator of wind energy in the U.S., and the outages have sparked a political debate about the state's electrical grid and use of green power.

  • Plus, Biden’s push for more inclusive immigration language.
  • And, the perils of long-term unemployment.

Guests: Axios' Ben Geman, Stef Kight and Erica Pandey.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Feb 16, 2021 - Podcasts

Biden's first post-Trump moment

Donald Trump’s impeachment trial wrapped up over the weekend, with the Senate voting to acquit the former president on an article of insurrection.

Now as they head into a week-long recess, lawmakers in Congress are preparing for another big fight — President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

  • Plus, the private sector hopes to help with vaccine distribution.
  • And, the powers and perils of facial recognition technology.
Ben Geman, author of Generate
20 hours ago - Energy & Environment

The status and politics of the Texas power crisis

Photo: Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

More than 4.3 million Texas homes and businesses are without power as of Tuesday morning, per the tracking service poweroutage.us.

Why it matters: Bitter cold temperatures and winter storms are wreaking havoc on the power system in Texas and its refineries, and affecting other states too.

Orion Rummler
12 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Texas governor calls for emergency probe into state's power grid

Pike Electric service trucks in Fort Worth, Texas on Feb. 16. Photo: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) called for an investigation into the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) on Tuesday, in the wake of a statewide power outage that has affected millions during a historic winter storm.

Why it matters: Over 3 million customers in Texas are still without power, as more freezing rain, sleet, and snow is forecast for western Texas until 9 p.m. CST, per the National Weather Service.

