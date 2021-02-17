More than 4 million Texans woke up yesterday morning without power after winter storms that affected more than half the country.

Texas is the largest generator of wind energy in the U.S., and the outages have sparked a political debate about the state's electrical grid and use of green power.

Plus, Biden’s push for more inclusive immigration language.

And, the perils of long-term unemployment.

Guests: Axios' Ben Geman, Stef Kight and Erica Pandey.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper: