Nearly 3.5 million acres of land have burned in California, making this the largest wildfire season recorded in the state’s history, and it’s only September. Fires are still raging up the entire West Coast, air quality remains unhealthy, and entire forests have been devastated.

Our relationship with forests and fire is changing and will play a big role in how forests evolve.

Plus, how colleges are reopening without a surge in infections.

And, with the start of the Jewish New Year, synagogue High Holy Day services are going virtual.

