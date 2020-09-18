2 hours ago - Podcasts

Our relationship with wildfires

Nearly 3.5 million acres of land have burned in California, making this the largest wildfire season recorded in the state’s history, and it’s only September. Fires are still raging up the entire West Coast, air quality remains unhealthy, and entire forests have been devastated.

Our relationship with forests and fire is changing and will play a big role in how forests evolve.

Sep 17, 2020 - Podcasts

The race to the vaccine finish line

Development for a coronavirus vaccine is progressing at unprecedented speed, which is a good thing in the middle of a global pandemic. But translating a successful clinical product into real-world results will take a lot more work and time.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
Sep 16, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Fighting fire with fire

A firefighter works on the scene of a wildfire in California on Sept. 15. Photo: Ringo Chiu/AFP via Getty Images

The catastrophic wildfires in parts of the West are a product of climate change, but also decades of failure to use controlled fire to reduce fuel load.

Why it matters: Warming temperatures in the years ahead will only intensify the climatic conditions that can lead to massive wildfires. That puts more pressure to scale up land management techniques that can clear overgrown forests before they ignite.

Rebecca Falconer
Sep 16, 2020 - Science

Portland has world's worst air quality as West Coast fires raze 5 million acres

An aerial view of structures destroyed by wildfire and others spared by fire retardant in Talent, Oregon. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Portland, Oregon, recorded the poorest air quality in the world Tuesday, per IQ Air, as the West Coast wildfires burn across some 5 million acres.

Why it matters: The mega-fires have charred 3,154,107 acres in California, over 1 million in Oregon and more than 807,000 in Washington amid hazardous air conditions. Seattle has the world's third-worst air quality and Los Angeles the seventh, according to IQ Air. The blazes have killed at least 35 people and displaced tens of thousands. Thousands of structures have been destroyed.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details on the fires and air quality.