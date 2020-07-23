Prosecutors say the Chinese consulate in San Francisco is harboring a researcher after the FBI interviewed her about alleged visa fraud on June 20. The researcher was charged for lying about her affiliation with a Chinese military university. This move could cause serious tension between the China and the U.S., especially as the U.S. is seeking to crack down on Chinese espionage and research theft.

Plus, Trump is deploying more federal agents — this time to Chicago and Albuquerque.

And, companies are fighting for insurance payouts after coronavirus losses.

Guests: Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, Mike Allen and Jennifer Kingson.

