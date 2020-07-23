2 hours ago - Podcasts

U.S.-China diplomacy is crumbling

Prosecutors say the Chinese consulate in San Francisco is harboring a researcher after the FBI interviewed her about alleged visa fraud on June 20. The researcher was charged for lying about her affiliation with a Chinese military university. This move could cause serious tension between the China and the U.S., especially as the U.S. is seeking to crack down on Chinese espionage and research theft.

  • Plus, Trump is deploying more federal agents — this time to Chicago and Albuquerque.
  • And, companies are fighting for insurance payouts after coronavirus losses.

Guests: Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, Mike Allen and Jennifer Kingson.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
14 hours ago - World

Prosecutors say S.F. consulate is harboring Chinese military researcher wanted by FBI

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A researcher who lied about her affiliation with a Chinese military university entered the Chinese consulate in San Francisco after being interviewed by the FBI on June 20 about alleged visa fraud and has remained there, according to an FBI assessment in court filings dated July 20.

Why it matters: Using a diplomatic facility to shelter someone charged with a federal crime could cause serious tension between the U.S. and China, especially as the U.S. is seeking to crack down on Chinese espionage and research theft.

