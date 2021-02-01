Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
With new variants spreading around the country, we are facing a deadlier and longer-lasting pandemic. That’s why the vaccines are more crucial than ever.
There are now three viable vaccines against the coronavirus from Moderna, Pfizer and now, Johnson & Johnson. It’s a remarkable feat, but there’s a lot we don’t know, like if we can transmit the virus after being vaccinated or how effective these vaccines are against mutations.
Is putting too much emphasis on what we don’t know discouraging people from getting vaccinated?
- Plus, Congress prepares for impeachment and stimulus talks.
- And, social media tries to cash in on the creator economy.
Guests: Axios' Bryan Walsh, Kadia Goba and Sara Fischer.
Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.
