With new variants spreading around the country, we are facing a deadlier and longer-lasting pandemic. That’s why the vaccines are more crucial than ever.

There are now three viable vaccines against the coronavirus from Moderna, Pfizer and now, Johnson & Johnson. It’s a remarkable feat, but there’s a lot we don’t know, like if we can transmit the virus after being vaccinated or how effective these vaccines are against mutations.

Is putting too much emphasis on what we don’t know discouraging people from getting vaccinated?

Plus, Congress prepares for impeachment and stimulus talks.

And, social media tries to cash in on the creator economy.

Guests: Axios' Bryan Walsh, Kadia Goba and Sara Fischer.

