President-elect Biden currently leads President Trump in the popular vote by more than 5 million votes, and news organizations have projected he'll capture at least 290 Electoral College votes. But Trump is actively resisting the results — so does he actually have a constitutional path to prevent Biden from taking office on Jan. 20?

Plus, Biden’s tall task when it comes to climate change.

And, an El Paso nurse's story from the COVID frontlines.

Guests: Axios' Amy Harder, Harvard University constitutional law professor Noah Feldman and registered nurse Arianna Lucio from Del Sol Medical Center.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

