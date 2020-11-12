Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Electors, explained

President-elect Biden currently leads President Trump in the popular vote by more than 5 million votes, and news organizations have projected he'll capture at least 290 Electoral College votes. But Trump is actively resisting the results — so does he actually have a constitutional path to prevent Biden from taking office on Jan. 20?

  • Plus, Biden’s tall task when it comes to climate change.
  • And, an El Paso nurse's story from the COVID frontlines.

Guests: Axios' Amy Harder, Harvard University constitutional law professor Noah Feldman and registered nurse Arianna Lucio from Del Sol Medical Center.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Nov 11, 2020 - Podcasts

Otis' Dream: The right to vote

In today's bonus interview, Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III tells the story of his grandfather's fight for the right to vote — and how in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, that right is more sacred than ever.

Axios
18 hours ago - Podcasts

Finding post-election happiness

The pandemic, a historic election and all of 2020's other events have caused a huge amount of stress. That's why today we're bringing you a special deep dive about the physiological affects of that prolonged anxiety — and the ways we can maintain a sense of normalcy during this abnormal time.

Guests: Yale psychology professor and host of "The Happiness Lab" Dr. Laurie Santos.

Axios
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump wins Alaska

President Trump. Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images

President Trump has defeated President-elect Joe Biden in Alaska, AP projected on Wednesday.

Driving the news: Alaska’s three electoral votes for Trump do not alter the outcome of the election. Trump has not yet conceded after Biden surpassed the 270 electoral vote threshold needed to capture the presidency.