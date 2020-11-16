Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Trump's final battle with China

President Trump has 10 weeks left in office. In that time, we can expect to see him crack down on China to try to cement his contentious foreign policy legacy.

  • Plus, artificial intelligence in the military.
  • And, why investors are excited about Airbnb going public.

Guests: Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, Dan Primack and Bryan Walsh.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Axios
Nov 14, 2020 - Podcasts

The Hard Truth of school police

We are living through a moment in U.S. history in which there is a reckoning and new awareness about the way things have been done. Widespread protests throughout this summer injected further urgency — and spurred change. That’s true when it comes to community policing. But it’s also now affecting police who work in nearly half of America’s public schools.

Guests: Jackie Byers, executive director of the Black Organizing Project, and Clarence Cox, former chief of Clayton County Public Schools Police Department.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Jonathan SwanBethany Allen-Ebrahimian
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump plans last-minute China crackdown

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump will enact a series of hardline policies during his final 10 weeks to cement his legacy on China, senior administration officials with direct knowledge of the plans tells Axios.

Why it matters: He'll try to make it politically untenable for the Biden administration to change course as China acts aggressively from India to Hong Kong to Taiwan, and the pandemic triggers a second global wave of shutdowns.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerAshley Gold
42 mins ago - Technology

Tech's election post mortem: Better than 2016, but lots of new woes

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Silicon Valley's platforms are relieved to see Election Day slip into the past and feel they did a much better job than in 2016 at deflecting foreign meddling and disinformation, even as critics continue to point out new failures and President Trump's refusal to concede has laid new challenges in their path.

Driving the news: With online polarization deepening after a close election, the CEOs of Facebook and Twitter will face hostile Senate questioning Tuesday from both sides of the aisle.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow