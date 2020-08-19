The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Tuesday. Its recovery has been among the fastest-ever on record and comes as the country continues to see one of the worst economic downturns in U.S. history alongside massive unemployment numbers.

Plus, the protests over George Floyd's death were a catalyst for the mass removal of Confederate monuments around the country.

And, the big wins coming out of the NBA bubble.

Guests: Axios' Felix Salmon and Kendall Baker, and the Southern Poverty Law Center's Lecia Brooks.

