26 mins ago - Podcasts

Why the S&P 500's recovery is misleading

The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Tuesday. Its recovery has been among the fastest-ever on record and comes as the country continues to see one of the worst economic downturns in U.S. history alongside massive unemployment numbers.

  • Plus, the protests over George Floyd's death were a catalyst for the mass removal of Confederate monuments around the country.
  • And, the big wins coming out of the NBA bubble.

Guests: Axios' Felix Salmon and Kendall Baker, and the Southern Poverty Law Center's Lecia Brooks.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
24 hours ago - Podcasts

California's energy emergency

The West Coast is experiencing intense heatwaves right now. This week, temperatures in Death Valley, California hit a record 130 degrees Fahrenheit. In the middle of a pandemic, this is highlighting a new set of problems — including how to store newer, greener forms of energy.

  • Plus, Mike Allen's inside look at political conventions of the past.
  • And, the 100th anniversary of the ratification of women's right to vote.

Guests: Axios' Amy Harder and Mike Allen.

Courtenay Brown
14 hours ago - Economy & Business

S&P 500 closes at record high for first time since pandemic began

Source: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The S&P 500 closed at a new high on Tuesday for the first time since February, before the coronavirus pandemic was declared.

Why it matters: It’s among the fastest-ever recoveries on record and comes as millions of Americans remain out of work during one of the worst economic downturns in U.S. history.

Felix Salmon
5 mins ago - Economy & Business

The triumph of capital over labor

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Tuesday's stock market record proves the definitive triumph of capital over labor in the era of COVID-19.

Why it matters: The recession has caused the size of the American economic pie to shrink substantially. But the share of that pie going to capital rather than labor has continued to rise.

