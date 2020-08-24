Axios' Jonathan Swan says to expect less of a traditional Republican National Convention and more of a reality TV show, featuring President Trump every night.

Plus, how the pandemic makes fighting California wildfires even harder.

And, an exclusive Harris poll shows Americans agree on who should get a COVID vaccine first.

Guests: Axios' Jonathan Swan, Sam Baker and freelance environmental reporter Miranda Green.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper: