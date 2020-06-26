1 hour ago - Podcasts

The call for corporate reparations

For years, some Democrats and Black leaders have called for reparations from the U.S. government for slavery. Axios business reporter Courtenay Brown says reparations may move faster in the private sector, where some corporations are trying to make amends.

  • Plus, our new beer barometer tells us how much people are going out to bars and restaurants during the pandemic.
  • And White House editor Margaret Talev tells us what to expect in the upcoming primaries after watching mayhem in Kentucky.

Guests: Axios' Courtenay Brown, Hans Nichols, and Margaret Talev.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Naomi Shavin, Nuria Marquez Martinez and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Jun 25, 2020 - Podcasts

The uncertain shape of the recovery

The consensus among economists is that the U.S. recovery will most likely be something in between a V and a W — a sharp drop, a relatively small bounce back, and then a long period of slow growth.

Jun 24, 2020 - Podcasts

The jobs that won't come back

In February, the U.S. job market was at a 60-year peak. Now, months into a pandemic and an economic recession, many of the job losses are more permanent than previously thought. The pandemic will shift what kinds of work will be available and the skills required to do it.

Jun 23, 2020 - Podcasts

The new race-conscious media diet

In the past few weeks, bestseller lists, streaming and gaming platforms have been full of books, shows and songs about racism in America. As demand for this type of content grows, streaming companies are featuring it more prominently — and it could have a lasting impact.

