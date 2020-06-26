For years, some Democrats and Black leaders have called for reparations from the U.S. government for slavery. Axios business reporter Courtenay Brown says reparations may move faster in the private sector, where some corporations are trying to make amends.

Plus, our new beer barometer tells us how much people are going out to bars and restaurants during the pandemic.

And White House editor Margaret Talev tells us what to expect in the upcoming primaries after watching mayhem in Kentucky.

Guests: Axios' Courtenay Brown, Hans Nichols, and Margaret Talev.

