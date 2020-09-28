The first presidential debate of the 2020 campaign is looming. President Trump has been preparing to veer attention toward the recent nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Joe Biden will try to emphasize the Trump administration's poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Plus, a New York Times investigation found Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017.

And, the coronavirus vaccine isn't being tested on children.

Guests: Axios' Alayna Treene, Dan Primack and Caitlin Owens.

