The Hard Truth of school police

We are living through a moment in U.S. history in which there is a reckoning and new awareness about the way things have been done. Widespread protests throughout this summer injected further urgency — and spurred change. That’s true when it comes to community policing. But it’s also now affecting police who work in nearly half of America’s public schools.

Guests: Jackie Byers, executive director of the Black Organizing Project, and Clarence Cox, former chief of Clayton County Public Schools Police Department.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Oct 17, 2020 - Podcasts

The Hard Truth of voter suppression

In this special Saturday episode, Axios kicks off Hard Truths, a project examining systemic racism in our country. This will be a yearlong series covering a new topic each month — education, housing, technology and health care. With a bitter election just days away we start with voting, specifically voter suppression.

Axios
Nov 13, 2020 - Podcasts

The mounting costs of child care

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on how much working parents are able to contribute to their jobs and the economy. Now, businesses are facing a reckoning: fill the gap and help working parents with child care or risk hurting their own bottom lines.

Axios
Updated 26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Measles is surging around the worldThe trickiest vaccine launch in U.S. history.
  2. Politics: North Dakota governor issues mask mandate amid coronavirus spike.
  3. Business: Pandemic brings boom times for swaths of corporate America — COVID hits first cruise ship to return to Caribbean since pandemic stalled industry.
  4. States: North Dakota governor issues mask mandate amid coronavirus spike.
