Yesterday, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced its coronavirus vaccine trial was effective at preventing infections in 90% of previously uninfected people.

As of now, there don't yet appear to be any serious safety concerns associated with the vaccine. This could be a major breakthrough in the fight against the virus, but there's still a lot left to figure out.

Plus, Trump loyalists tell federal employees the election isn’t over yet.

And, pollster problems post-vote.

Guests: Axios' Sam Baker, Jonathan Swan, and Sara Kehaulani Goo.

