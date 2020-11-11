Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Otis' Dream: The right to vote

In today's bonus interview, Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III tells the story of his grandfather's fight for the right to vote — and how in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, that right is more sacred than ever.

Guests: Executive producer of Otis' Dream and Trinity United Church of Christ pastor Moss.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper

Axios
Nov 9, 2020 - Podcasts

Stocking Joe Biden's Cabinet

The pressure is already on President-elect Biden to name his Cabinet appointees. It comes both from the moderates who supported him in the election — and from the left to acknowledge the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
15 hours ago - Podcasts

A vaccine reality check

Yesterday, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced its coronavirus vaccine trial was effective at preventing infections in 90% of previously uninfected people.

As of now, there don't yet appear to be any serious safety concerns associated with the vaccine. This could be a major breakthrough in the fight against the virus, but there's still a lot left to figure out.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
3 mins ago - Health

CDC: Masks protect wearers as well as others from coronavirus

Photo: Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

If you wear a mask, you're protecting yourself as well as others from COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an update on Tuesday.

Why it matters: "Adopting universal masking policies can help avert future lockdowns, especially if combined with other non-pharmaceutical interventions such as social distancing, hand hygiene, and adequate ventilation," per the CDC.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow