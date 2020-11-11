In today's bonus interview, Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III tells the story of his grandfather's fight for the right to vote — and how in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, that right is more sacred than ever.

Guests: Executive producer of Otis' Dream and Trinity United Church of Christ pastor Moss.

