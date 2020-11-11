Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
In today's bonus interview, Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III tells the story of his grandfather's fight for the right to vote — and how in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, that right is more sacred than ever.
Guests: Executive producer of Otis' Dream and Trinity United Church of Christ pastor Moss.
Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.