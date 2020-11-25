President-elect Joe Biden and his team can now officially begin the transition of power. But President Trump's delay cost the new administration 20 days of highly valuable planning time that is essential to pulling off a smooth transition of power across multiple agencies in the vast federal government. Bestselling author Michael Lewis joins us for an exclusive interview.

Plus, the reality of 2020 holiday shopping.

Guests: Axios' Aja Whitaker-Moore and author and host of the Pushkin podcast "Against the Rules," Michael Lewis.

