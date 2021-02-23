Sign up for our daily briefing

How memes drive misinformation

For years, there's been growing concern about deepfakes — doctored images and photos that could erode trust in the truth and further the spread of misinformation.

But now, when we think about the anti-vaccine movement, the Capitol insurrection, and even the recent GameStop uprising against Wall Street, it’s becoming clear that memes are what we really should be worried about.

  • Plus, how the census and Supreme Court are changing redistricting
  • And, the pandemic is causing even more of a push for better broadband.

Guests: Axios' Sara Fischer, Stef Kight and Kim Hart.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Feb 22, 2021 - Podcasts

Fighting hate while facing hate

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, harassment and attacks against Asian Americans has grown. According to Stop AAPI Hate, more than 2,800 incidents of racism against Asian Americans were reported between March and December of 2020.

While the recent attacks have put a spotlight on the issue, hate crimes had actually been rising long before the pandemic. Attorneys general across the country are now trying to draw attention to this even as some find themselves also targeted.

  • Plus, Merrick Garland’s confirmation.
  • And, the United States is leading the world in vaccinations.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Kim HartMargaret Harding McGill
Feb 22, 2021 - Technology

Pandemic puts money, political muscle behind broadband

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Now that the pandemic has made it clear just how essential it is to be connected to high-speed internet, lawmakers are finally putting billions of dollars into funding government programs to expand access to it.

Why it matters: The big lesson from the pandemic is that broadband service is no longer a nice-to-have amenity — it’s critical for virtual school, remote work and telemedicine. Yet around 14.5 million Americans still lack access to it, according to the FCC. (Many advocates believe that figure undercounts the number of people still not connected.)

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Miriam Kramer, author of Space
14 hours ago - Science

Watch and listen to Perseverance's first moments on Mars

When NASA's Perseverance rover landed on Mars Thursday, a set of cameras captured the car-sized spacecraft's descent and landing on the Red Planet.

Why it matters: This is the first time this type of high-quality footage has been captured.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow