For years, there's been growing concern about deepfakes — doctored images and photos that could erode trust in the truth and further the spread of misinformation.

But now, when we think about the anti-vaccine movement, the Capitol insurrection, and even the recent GameStop uprising against Wall Street, it’s becoming clear that memes are what we really should be worried about.

Plus, how the census and Supreme Court are changing redistricting

And, the pandemic is causing even more of a push for better broadband.

Guests: Axios' Sara Fischer, Stef Kight and Kim Hart.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper: