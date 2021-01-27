Sign up for our daily briefing
With coronavirus vaccines rolling out, there’s a lot of optimism about this being a turning point in the pandemic. That’s what Melinda & Bill Gates wrote in their annual letter from the Gates Foundation, which has so far invested about $1.75 billion towards fighting COVID-19.
- Melinda Gates been also a huge advocate for women, who we now know have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
- Take this one stat: almost 2.1 million women have dropped out of the labor force entirely since last February — that’s 20% more than the number of men who have left the workforce.
Axios Today's Niala Boodhoo spoke to her for the podcast. Here is the full version of that interview.