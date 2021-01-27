Sign up for our daily briefing

Extended cut: Axios Today interviews Melinda Gates

With coronavirus vaccines rolling out, there’s a lot of optimism about this being a turning point in the pandemic. That’s what Melinda & Bill Gates wrote in their annual letter from the Gates Foundation, which has so far invested about $1.75 billion towards fighting COVID-19.

  • Melinda Gates been also a huge advocate for women, who we now know have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
  • Take this one stat: almost 2.1 million women have dropped out of the labor force entirely since last February — that’s 20% more than the number of men who have left the workforce.

Axios Today's Niala Boodhoo spoke to her for the podcast. Here is the full version of that interview.

Ina Fried, author of Login
21 hours ago - Technology

Techies take out full-page NYT ad to propose "Marshall Plan for Moms"

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani is leading a group of executives and celebrities calling on the Biden administration to help working moms who have borne an outsized share of the pandemic-related burden.

What's happening: Organizers note that women are leaving the workforce in large numbers. They're using a full-page ad in today's New York Times to propose a "Marshall Plan for Moms" that would see President Biden unleash federal dollars and policies to support working mothers.

Kia Kokalitcheva
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The rebellion against Silicon Valley (the place)

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Smith Collection/Gado via Getty Images

Silicon Valley may be a "state of mind," but it's also very much a real enclave in Northern California. Now, a growing faction of the tech industry is boycotting it.

Why it matters: The Bay Area is facing for the first time the prospect of losing its crown as the top destination for tech workers and startups — which could have an economic impact on the region and force it to reckon with its local issues.

Erica Pandey, author of @Work
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Telework's tax mess

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

As teleworkers flit from city to city, they're creating a huge tax mess.

Why it matters: Our tax laws aren't built for telecommuting, and this new way of working could have dire implications for city and state budgets.

