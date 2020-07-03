For Independence Day, we’re dedicating this special episode to journalism and the role it plays in our democracy.

Journalism is in danger. It’s under attack and distrusted by many. Tens of thousands of journalists are out of work — mostly in local news, where trust is highest.

Guests: Axios' Sara Fischer; The Oaklandside's Tasneem Raja; Penelope Muse Abernathy, the Knight Chair in Journalism and Digital Media Economics at the University of North Carolina.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Naomi Shavin, Nuria Marquez Martinez and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

