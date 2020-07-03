46 mins ago - Podcasts

'Extinction-level' crisis of local news

For Independence Day, we’re dedicating this special episode to journalism and the role it plays in our democracy.

Journalism is in danger. It’s under attack and distrusted by many. Tens of thousands of journalists are out of work — mostly in local news, where trust is highest.

Guests: Axios' Sara Fischer; The Oaklandside's Tasneem Raja; Penelope Muse Abernathy, the Knight Chair in Journalism and Digital Media Economics at the University of North Carolina.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Naomi Shavin, Nuria Marquez Martinez and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go Deeper:

Go deeper

Axios
Jul 2, 2020 - Podcasts

The race to replace nursing homes

Elderly people in nursing homes make up 45% of COVID-19 related deaths in the U.S. Nursing home alternatives have been on the rise for the last decade, but the pandemic has made those alternatives more urgent.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack
59 mins ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Instacart raises another $100 million

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios Visuals

Grocery delivery company Instacart has raised $100 million in new funding, on top of the $225 million it announced last month, the company tells Axios. This brings its valuation to $13.8 billion.

Why it matters: This funding comes at what could be an inflection point for Instacart, as customers it acquired during coronavirus lockdowns decide whether they want to continue with the service or resume in-person grocery shopping.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 10,902,347 — Total deaths: 521,940 — Total recoveries — 5,777,662Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 2,739,879 — Total deaths: 128,740 — Total recoveries: 781,970 — Total tested: 33,462,181Map.
  3. Public health: The states where face coverings are mandatory Regeneron stops trial after drug fails to help patientsWhat we know about the coronavirus immune response — Fauci says it has been a "very disturbing week" for the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S.
  4. Business: Top business leaders urge the White House to develop mandatory mask guidelines.
  5. Politics: Herman Cain hospitalized for COVID-19 after attending Trump Tulsa rally — Biden downplays jobs number, rebukes Trump for ignoring health crisis.
  6. Economy: The economy may recover just quickly enough to kill political interest in more stimulus.
  7. States: Texas mandates face masks in public spaces Florida reports more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases, and its most-infected county issues curfew.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow