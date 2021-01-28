Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden's wide-ranging climate plan

Yesterday, President Joe Biden signaled a new direction for the country when it comes to climate change. He said it should be considered an essential part of foreign policy and national security.

He signed an extremely wide ranging executive order that includes a number of new measures that could kick off the battle between the White House and the oil industry.

  • Plus, Facebook’s pullback from politics.
  • And, the second round of small business loans are off to a slow start.

Guests: Axios' Ben Geman, Courtenay Brown, Sara Fischer and Joann Muller

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Jan 27, 2021 - Podcasts

Remote work's big tax mess

For people working remotely, this year's tax season could get messy — with big implications for people, businesses, cities and states.

  • Plus, why a procedural Senate vote yesterday really matters for the upcoming impeachment trial.
  • And, Melinda Gates on how to help women get through the pandemic.
Ben Geman, author of Generate
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to sign major climate orders, setting up clash with oil industry

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Biden will sign new executive actions today that provide the clearest signs yet of his climate plans — elevating the issue to a national security priority and kicking off an intense battle with the oil industry.

Driving the news: One move will freeze issuance of new oil-and-gas leases on public lands and waters "to the extent possible," per a White House summary.

Courtenay Brown
22 hours ago - Economy & Business

Small businesses receive $35 billion in new round of PPP loans

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Small Business Administration said last night that so far this year, it has approved 400,000 Paycheck Protection Program loans worth $35 billion — out of the $284 billion of total available funding.

Driving the news: These are the first figures on the status of the forgivable loan program since it relaunched on Jan. 11.

