Yesterday, President Joe Biden signaled a new direction for the country when it comes to climate change. He said it should be considered an essential part of foreign policy and national security.

He signed an extremely wide ranging executive order that includes a number of new measures that could kick off the battle between the White House and the oil industry.

Plus, Facebook’s pullback from politics.

And, the second round of small business loans are off to a slow start.

Guests: Axios' Ben Geman, Courtenay Brown, Sara Fischer and Joann Muller

