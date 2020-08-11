It’s been about a month since the Chinese Communist Party forced a national security law on Hong Kong. This new law made it illegal for anyone anywhere in the world to promote democratic reform in the region. Recent arrests of top media and political figures have made it clear that Hong Kong's relatively free political system is over.

Plus, the risk of space attacks against U.S. satellites is growing.

And, some hopeful pandemic parenting advice from Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

Guests: Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian and Miriam Kramer — and special thanks to Dr. Sanjay Gupta and the Asian American Journalists Association.

