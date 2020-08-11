39 mins ago - Podcasts

Hong Kong's political freedom ends

It’s been about a month since the Chinese Communist Party forced a national security law on Hong Kong. This new law made it illegal for anyone anywhere in the world to promote democratic reform in the region. Recent arrests of top media and political figures have made it clear that Hong Kong's relatively free political system is over.

  • Plus, the risk of space attacks against U.S. satellites is growing.
  • And, some hopeful pandemic parenting advice from Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

Guests: Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian and Miriam Kramer — and special thanks to Dr. Sanjay Gupta and the Asian American Journalists Association.

Indoor air is the next virus hotspot

There's growing evidence that coronavirus particles can hang in the air, possibly for hours. As more schools and businesses attempt to reopen, protecting the air in indoor spaces is a key part of the fight to control the virus.

Rebecca Falconer
Trump administration: Jimmy Lai's arrest marks Beijing's "latest violation" on Hong Kong

Media tycoon Jimmy Lai at the Next Digital offices in Hong Kong in June. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said in a statement Monday night the Trump administration is "deeply troubled" by the arrest of Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai on suspicion of "collusion with foreign powers."

Why it matters: The arrest Monday of the most prominent person under the new national security law that gives Beijing more powers over the former British colony comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and China.

Jennifer A. Kingson
Death spiral for consumers

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Despite some recent good news about dwindling household debt, the financial health of U.S. consumers is rapidly deteriorating — and families with children are faring the worst.

Why it matters: As Congress deadlocks over pandemic relief and President Trump issues executive orders of dubious potency, many Americans are suffering from a quintuple whammy: unemployment, overdue rent, mounting bills, food insecurity and health fears.

