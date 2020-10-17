52 mins ago - Podcasts

The Hard Truth of voter suppression

In this special Saturday episode, Axios kicks off Hard Truths, a project examining systemic racism in our country. This will be a yearlong series covering a new topic each month — education, housing, technology and health care. With a bitter election just days away we start with voting, specifically voter suppression.

Guests: Axios' Sara Goo and Carol Anderson, historian at Emory University.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Introducing 'Hard Truths'

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo. Logo: Miranda Leung/Axios. Photos: Bettmann, Stephen F. Somerstein/Getty Images

Hard Truths is an Axios series exploring the impact of race in America.

Why it matters: If you’re white or rich, it’s easy to believe that racism is something that ended years ago. But the hard truth is: That’s not supported by facts.

  • Our society, institutions and culture are still filled with barriers that shut out people because of the color of their skin, the origins of where they were born and other factors they can’t control.
  • That didn’t just happen a long time ago. It’s happening right now.

Driving the news: We recognize most newsrooms, including ours, pay too much attention to news of the day, and less time examining what's below the surface.

  • We were challenged on this by an Axios employee, who asked during the nationwide protests this summer: "Why does the news media spend all its time focusing just on events like this and then move on, instead of explaining systemic racism?"

Between the lines: We know that some of you will be skeptical.

  • We promise that Hard Truths — like all Axios coverage — will be grounded in facts, clinical and clear-eyed, so you get the full picture.

What’s next: Each month, we'll examine a fresh topic. Our project begins on Saturday with voting. In coming months, we’ll explore education, housing, technology, sports, health care and more. You’ll find this coverage:

  • In special Saturday bonus editions of Axios AM.
  • On Axios.com in a new "Deep Dive" format.
  • On a special edition of our "Axios Today" podcast that will accompany each new topic.
  • On "Axios on HBO."

The bottom line: Our goal is to equip you with facts showing the full picture of race in America — a topic long overdue for this nation and its leaders to confront.

Watch: A conversation on America's voting barriers

Axios Visuals.

Join Axios for a conversation on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 12:30 p.m. ET for a virtual event taking a look at barriers to voting across the country, featuring Southwest Voter Registration Education Project Lydia Camarillo, U.S. Election Assistance Commission Chairman Benjamin Hovland and Florida Rights Restorative Coalition President Desmond Meade.

We'll unpack voting restrictions and disenfranchisement that factor into the 2020 elections as well as our nation's historic barriers to people based on race as part of our Hard Truths series.