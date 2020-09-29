2 hours ago - Podcasts

The evolution of fake news

Foreign and domestic actors are no longer using bots and fake accounts to influence the 2020 election. Now, bad actors are trying to trick journalists intro amplifying fake storylines.

  • Plus, life after Roe v. Wade.
  • And, NASA is launching a new toilet to the International Space Station.

Guests: Axios' Sara Fischer and Margaret Talev.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Sep 28, 2020 - Podcasts

The campaigns prep for the debate

The first presidential debate of the 2020 campaign is looming. President Trump has been preparing to veer attention toward the recent nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Joe Biden will try to emphasize the Trump administration's poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Sep 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Election influence operations target journalists

Foreign and domestic actors looking to influence the 2020 election are trying to trick real reporters into amplifying fake storylines. This tactic differs from 2016, when bad actors used fake accounts and bots to amplify disinformation to the population directly.

Why it matters: The new strategy, reminiscent of spy operations during the Cold War, is much harder for big tech platforms to police and prevent.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Media prepares to fact check debates in real time

From live blogs to video chyrons and tweets, media companies are introducing new ways to fact check the presidential debates in real time this year.

Between the lines: The debates themselves are likely to leave less room for live fact-checking from moderators than a traditional news interview would.

