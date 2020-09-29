Foreign and domestic actors are no longer using bots and fake accounts to influence the 2020 election. Now, bad actors are trying to trick journalists intro amplifying fake storylines.

Plus, life after Roe v. Wade.

And, NASA is launching a new toilet to the International Space Station.

Guests: Axios' Sara Fischer and Margaret Talev.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

