This week, Facebook failed its own civil rights audit. The internal audit showed the social media company still hasn’t done enough to protect users from hate speech or crack down on fake information used to suppress voter turnout on its platform.

Plus, the Trump administration wants schools to reopen in the fall, but school and local officials don't have clear guidance about how to make it safe or feasible.

And, TikTok has become a tempting target for the Trump administration's fight against China.

Guests: Axios' Ina Fried, Caitlin Owens, and Mike Allen.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. We can be contacted by email at podcasts@axios.com.

