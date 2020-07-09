4 hours ago - Podcasts

Facebook's civil rights fail

This week, Facebook failed its own civil rights audit. The internal audit showed the social media company still hasn’t done enough to protect users from hate speech or crack down on fake information used to suppress voter turnout on its platform.

  • Plus, the Trump administration wants schools to reopen in the fall, but school and local officials don't have clear guidance about how to make it safe or feasible.
  • And, TikTok has become a tempting target for the Trump administration's fight against China.

Guests: Axios' Ina Fried, Caitlin Owens, and Mike Allen.

Jul 8, 2020 - Podcasts

The misinformation virus

The spread of misinformation is crippling our fight against the coronavirus. Social media and a deeply partisan divide are fueling what the World Health Organization calls an "infodemic" — just as urgent as the virus itself.

Sara Fischer
Jul 8, 2020 - Technology

Facebook auditors say it's failing on civil rights

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The findings from a new civil rights audit commissioned and released by Facebook show that the tech giant repeatedly failed to address issues of hatred, bigotry and manipulation on its platform.

Why it matters: The report comes as Facebook confronts a growing advertiser boycott and criticism for prioritizing freedom of speech over limiting misinformation and protecting users targeted by hate speech.

Sara Fischer
Jul 8, 2020 - Technology

Boycott organizers slam Facebook following tense virtual meeting

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Civil rights leaders blasted Facebook's top executives shortly after speaking with them on Tuesday, saying that the tech giant's leaders "failed to meet the moment" and were "more interested in having a dialogue than producing outcomes."

Why it matters: The likely fallout from the meeting is that the growing boycott of Facebook's advertising platform, which has reached nearly 1000 companies in less than a month, will extend longer than previously anticipated, deepening Facebook's public relations nightmare.

