On election night, the nation might immediate results from voters who cast their ballots in person while mail-in votes take longer to count. This could lead to what one group of Democratic strategists is calling the "Red Mirage" — an electoral map showing a win for President Trump on Nov. 3 that will turn toward Joe Biden as more votes are counted.

Plus, it's a great time to be a car dealer.

And, the new $2,000 flip phones.

Guests: Axios' Margaret Talev, Joann Muller, and Ina Fried.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

