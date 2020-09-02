1 hour ago - Podcasts

The election night mirage

On election night, the nation might immediate results from voters who cast their ballots in person while mail-in votes take longer to count. This could lead to what one group of Democratic strategists is calling the "Red Mirage" — an electoral map showing a win for President Trump on Nov. 3 that will turn toward Joe Biden as more votes are counted.

Guests: Axios' Margaret Talev, Joann Muller, and Ina Fried.

Sep 1, 2020 - Podcasts

China's grip on Hollywood

As China's box office continues to grow and eventually eclipse the U.S. film market, Hollywood producers are bending over backwards to try to appease the Chinese government.

Sep 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Dem group warns of apparent Trump Election Day landslide

A top Democratic data and analytics firm told "Axios on HBO" it's highly likely that President Trump will appear to have won — potentially in a landslide — on election night, even if he ultimately loses when all the votes are counted. 

Why this matters: Way more Democrats will vote by mail than Republicans, due to fears of the coronavirus, and it will take days if not weeks to tally these. This means Trump, thanks to Republicans doing almost all of their voting in person, could hold big electoral college and popular vote leads on election night.

10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

USPS watchdog flags possible problems with timely process, delivery of election mail

Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The U.S. Postal Services's Office of the Inspector General found some unresolved issues within the agency that could impact its ability to efficiently process and deliver election mail with the general election just around the corner, according to an agency audit.

The big picture: More Americans than ever are expected to mail in their ballots in November's election as the coronavirus pandemic persists and voters aim to avoid possible exposure. The audit also comes as Democratic lawmakers worry that recent operational changes made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy threaten the USPS's ability to handle the anticipated surge in mail-in ballots.

