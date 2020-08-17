Democrats are going ahead with a mostly virtual convention, starting Monday night. But how TV networks will cover the event, and how the millions of American voters watching it will react is still up in the air.

Plus, the Trump administration is eyeing another unproven coronavirus treatment.

And, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg shares some key takeaways from Lean In's new report on Black women in the workplace.

Guests: Axios' Margaret Talev, Jonathan Swan, and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg.

