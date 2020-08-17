1 hour ago - Podcasts

The virtual convention experiment

Democrats are going ahead with a mostly virtual convention, starting Monday night. But how TV networks will cover the event, and how the millions of American voters watching it will react is still up in the air.

  • Plus, the Trump administration is eyeing another unproven coronavirus treatment.
  • And, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg shares some key takeaways from Lean In's new report on Black women in the workplace.

Guests: Axios' Margaret Talev, Jonathan Swan, and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Sara Fischer
31 mins ago - Economy & Business

Report: Black women promoted at far lower rates than white men

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

A new report from The Lean In Foundation, founded by Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, finds that for every 100 men promoted to manager in America, only 58 Black women are promoted, despite Black women asking for promotions at the same rate.

Why it matters: "A lot of corporate diversity efforts are really focused on the very top," says Sandberg, who spoke with Axios about the report. "And while the very top is super important, you can't get to the top if you don't get that first promotion."

Ina Fried
39 mins ago - Technology

The great tech decoupling is here

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Longstanding threats from both the U.S. and China to claw apart the two countries' interdependent tech economies are finally giving way to reality.

Why it matters: A divorce is going to be messy, with lots of near-term pain on both sides. And the end result may be a diminished, more fractured world compared to the one that existed just a couple of years ago.

Hans NicholsAlexi McCammond
45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The conventions' quantum leap

Jessica Jennings, director of media logistics, shows off the convention's control room at the Wisconsin Center. Photos: Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Reuters

The pandemic is forcing both parties to do what they should have attempted years ago: Blow up the crusty, old formula for political conventions.

Driving the news. We'll see how it plays starting tonight, when the Democratic Party kicks off the start of a highly condensed, mostly virtual, four-day show choreographed for the social-mobile era.

