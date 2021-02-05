Sign up for our daily briefing
We're no stranger to stories about misinformation or deliberate disinformation. We live in a world where now more than ever, you have to be skeptical. That skepticism can be healthy, but it also can be used to cast more doubt and misinformation on data and statistics that are very real. Today, we're dedicating our entire episode to why people believe things that aren't true.
Guests: Tim Hartford, senior columnist with the Financial Times and author of The Data Detective, and Axios' Erica Pandey.
Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.