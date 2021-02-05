Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Why we believe what isn't true

We're no stranger to stories about misinformation or deliberate disinformation. We live in a world where now more than ever, you have to be skeptical. That skepticism can be healthy, but it also can be used to cast more doubt and misinformation on data and statistics that are very real. Today, we're dedicating our entire episode to why people believe things that aren't true.

Guests: Tim Hartford, senior columnist with the Financial Times and author of The Data Detective, and Axios' Erica Pandey.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper

Axios
Feb 4, 2021 - Podcasts

The fight over the GOP's identity

Trump-ism has the Republican Party fighting over its own identity.

Last night, after a tense hours-long meeting about the future of the GOP, House Republicans voted to keep Rep. Liz Cheney in leadership. That was following calls for her removal after she voted to impeach former President Trump.

At the same time, the party is split over Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is well-known for her past support of QAnon and other conspiracy theories. Today, the House will vote on whether or not to remove her from her seat on the education committee.

  • Plus, why everyone is mad at the Robinhood investing app.
  • And, how Tampa Bay is prepping for a pandemic Super Bowl.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ashley GoldMarisa Fernandez
36 mins ago - Technology

Tech troubles snarl seniors' attempts to sign up for vaccines

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Seniors are supposed to be among the first Americans to get COVID-19 vaccines, but they're running into a major problem: Signing up for the appointments online.

The big picture: Millions of older Americans aren't online at all, and many who do have internet access are struggling to find and use the sign-up portals that local health officials have scrambled to set up.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate votes to advance budget resolution for Biden's relief plan

At 5:35 am on Friday, the Senate voted 51-50 to advance the budget resolution that will be used to facilitate passage of President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief proposal, with Vice President Harris acting as the tie-breaking vote for the first time.

Why it matters: Passing the relief package via the budget reconciliation process allows Democrats to sidestep the 60-vote threshold needed to advance most major legislation.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow