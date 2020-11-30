There are at least three promising vaccine candidates. Two are likely to get emergency use authorization in the coming weeks. A third showed promising results, but is facing questions. And more candidates are close behind. We walk you through what you need to know.

Plus, how news outlets are adjusting to a time after President Donald Trump.

And, a primer on the social media site Parler.

Guests: Axios' Sam Baker, Sara Fischer and Dan Primack

