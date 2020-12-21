Get the latest market trends in your inbox

The $900 billion compromise

We've been talking about a second stimulus deal for months. Last night, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced both sides have finally come to an agreement.

  • Plus, we could soon have self-driving taxis.
  • And, America’s somehow fitting, terrible end to 2020.

Guests: Axios' Dan Primack, Joann Muller, and Mike Allen

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Erica Pandey, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Dec 19, 2020 - Podcasts

The Hard Truth of housing

We’re sharing the third episode of the Hard Truths podcast series.

In this episode, we examine the roles of both policy and the private sector in perpetuating segregated housing. We explore the legacy of housing segregation in Chicago, how housing segregation impacts wealth-building, and how it lays the foundation for other forms of segregation.

Alayna TreeneOriana Gonzalez
Updated 7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Congressional leaders finally reach $900 billion stimulus compromise

Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell. Photo: Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images

After weeks of intense negotiations, congressional leaders have finally reached a deal on a $900 billion coronavirus relief package that will include a second round of direct payments, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Sunday night.

Why it matters: The 11th-hour deal comes just days before many of the existing coronavirus relief measures are set to expire on January 1.

Sam Baker
35 mins ago - Health

Why vaccine mandates aren't an easy call

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Schools, employers and other big institutions will face enormously difficult decisions as they decide whether to mandate coronavirus vaccinations.

The big picture: The U.S. isn’t likely to see sweeping, government-ordered vaccine mandates, but there could be one-off requirements for specific groups of people. And each will have to balance the benefits against the risk of a backlash that could ultimately prolong the pandemic.

