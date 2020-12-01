Get the latest market trends in your inbox

The reality of U.S. border cities

The U.S.-Mexico border is often described as a dangerous place by politicians including President Donald Trump. But in reality, data from the FBI shows U.S. border cities are some of the safest in the country.

  • Plus, a lame-duck attempt in Congress to revive another stimulus package.
  • And, the NFL’s COVID crisis.

Guests: Axios' Russell Contreras, Alayna Treene, and Jeff Tracy

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper

Axios
Nov 30, 2020

The state of play of the top vaccines

There are at least three promising vaccine candidates. Two are likely to get emergency use authorization in the coming weeks. A third showed promising results, but is facing questions. And more candidates are close behind. We walk you through what you need to know.

  • Plus, how news outlets are adjusting to a time after President Donald Trump.
  • And, a primer on the social media site Parler.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)
Axios
Nov 25, 2020

How the transition affects you

President-elect Joe Biden and his team can now officially begin the transition of power. But President Trump's delay cost the new administration 20 days of highly valuable planning time that is essential to pulling off a smooth transition of power across multiple agencies in the vast federal government. Bestselling author Michael Lewis joins us for an exclusive interview.

  • Plus, the reality of 2020 holiday shopping.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)
Stef W. Kight
Nov 29, 2020

Biden's Day 1 challenges: The immigration reset

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President-elect Biden has an aggressive Day 1 immigration agenda that relies heavily on executive actions to undo President Trump's crackdown.

Why it matters: It's not that easy. Trump issued more than 400 executive actions on immigration. Advocates are fired up. The Supreme Court could threaten the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, and experts warn there could be another surge at the border.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow