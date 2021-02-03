Sign up for our daily briefing
Before he took office, President Joe Biden set a goal to reopen schools by the end of his first 100 days. But now the clock is ticking and the challenges around safely reopening schools keep piling up.
- Plus, what's next for Alexei Navalny
- And, the resonance of Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On" 50 years later.
Guests: Axios' Alayna Treene, Russell Contreras, and Shane Savitsky
Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.
