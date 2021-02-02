Sign up for our daily briefing

President Biden's border challenges

President Biden has vowed to reverse many of the immigration policies put in place by his predecessor. It’s a process that could take months or even years, but he’s starting with a number of executive orders expected today.

  • Plus, is it constitutional to impeach a former president?
  • And, the ominous sign when a country cuts its people off from the Internet.

Guests: Axios' Stef Kight and Dave Lawler, and Noah Feldman, Harvard Law professor and host of Deep Background.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

We're underselling the vaccine

With new variants spreading around the country, we are facing a deadlier and longer-lasting pandemic. That’s why the vaccines are more crucial than ever.

There are now three viable vaccines against the coronavirus from Moderna, Pfizer and now, Johnson & Johnson. It’s a remarkable feat, but there’s a lot we don’t know, like if we can transmit the virus after being vaccinated or how effective these vaccines are against mutations.

Biden's brewing child migrant crisis

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Biden is preparing for his own crisis at the U.S. border, with 5,000 migrant children and counting: The number of unaccompanied minors trying to cross is rising while coronavirus distancing requirements have cut by half the number of useable beds in government shelters.

Driving the news: Two administration officials tell Axios plans are underway to open an overflow shelter in Carrizo Springs, Texas, which could house another 700 children in its main building under COVID-19 precautions.

How It Happened

Trump's Last Stand Part III: The Break With Barr

In this episode of How It Happened: Trump's Last Stand, national political correspondent Jonathan Swan reveals the story behind President Trump's break from Attorney General William Barr, who had been deeply loyal and a key bridge between Trump and the Republican establishment.

  • Swan takes listeners into the room for two explosive, consequential meetings that lead to Barr's resignation.
  • By examining the breakdown of the relationship between Trump and Barr, Swan shows how Trump began to turn on not just his campaign team, but his most crucial allies in his administration.

Note: This episode contains some explicit language.

Credits: This show is produced by Amy Pedulla, Naomi Shavin and Alice Wilder. Dan Bobkoff is the executive producer. Additional reporting and fact checking by Zach Basu. Margaret Talev is managing editor of politics. Sara Kehaulani Goo is Axios’s executive editor. Sound design by Alex Sugiura and theme music by Michael Hanf.

About this series: The reporting in this series is based on multiple interviews with current and former White House, campaign, government and congressional officials as well as direct eyewitnesses and people close to President Trump. Sources have been granted anonymity to share sensitive observations or details they would not be formally authorized to disclose. President Trump and other officials to whom quotes and actions have been attributed by others were provided the opportunity to confirm, deny or respond to reporting elements prior to publication.

This series was reported by White House reporter Jonathan Swan, with writing, reporting and research assistance by Zach Basu.