Inside Barr's resignation

Tensions between President Trump and Attorney General William Barr have been running high for weeks. They came to a head on Monday when Trump tweeted that Barr will resign from his post before Christmas, moments after the Electoral College affirmed President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

  • Plus, could 2020 be the end of pro-democracy movements in Hong Kong?
  • And, what happens if the job you lost during the pandemic won’t come back.

Guests: Axios' Jonathan Swan, Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian and Erica Pandey.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Jonathan SwanZachary Basu
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says Attorney General Bill Barr is resigning

Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Monday that Attorney General Bill Barr will resign from his post before Christmas, moments after the Electoral College affirmed President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

Why it matters: Tensions between Trump and Barr had already been running high, and revelations in the Wall Street Journal that Barr had worked "for months" during the campaign to conceal a federal investigation of Hunter Biden further enraged the president.

Axios
Dec 14, 2020 - Podcasts

The Electoral College votes

Electors around the country are heading to their state capitol buildings today to formalize President-elect Joe Biden’s election win. It’s normally a big ceremonial event, where guests and members of the public are welcome to watch the vote. But this year, masks, social distancing and police escorts will make it look a lot different.

  • Plus, an explainer on Brexit’s latest delay.
  • And, we take you inside a Michigan warehouse shipping out the vaccine.
Shawna Chen
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The Republicans who acknowledged Biden's win after the Electoral College vote

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

More Republicans slowly started to accept Joe Biden as president-elect on Monday night after the Electoral College affirmed his election victory.

Why it matters: Many GOP lawmakers have for weeks refused to accept Biden's win, highlighting President Trump's influence over the party, even as his efforts to overthrow the election based on false allegations of widespread voter fraud proved unsuccessful.

