Tensions between President Trump and Attorney General William Barr have been running high for weeks. They came to a head on Monday when Trump tweeted that Barr will resign from his post before Christmas, moments after the Electoral College affirmed President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.
- Plus, could 2020 be the end of pro-democracy movements in Hong Kong?
- And, what happens if the job you lost during the pandemic won’t come back.
Guests: Axios' Jonathan Swan, Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian and Erica Pandey.
Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.
Go deeper: