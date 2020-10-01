The travel and tourism industry has been hit hard this week. On Tuesday, Disney announced its decision to lay off 28,000 workers. Today, the federal stimulus plan that provided payroll support to the airlines is set to expire.

Plus, COVID patients are entering Wisconsin hospitals at record rates.

And, America’s other oncoming election nightmare.

Guests: Axios' Joann Muller, Sam Baker and Mike Allen.

