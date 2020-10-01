55 mins ago - Podcasts

The looming second wave of layoffs

The travel and tourism industry has been hit hard this week. On Tuesday, Disney announced its decision to lay off 28,000 workers. Today, the federal stimulus plan that provided payroll support to the airlines is set to expire.

  • Plus, COVID patients are entering Wisconsin hospitals at record rates.
  • And, America’s other oncoming election nightmare.

Guests: Axios' Joann Muller, Sam Baker and Mike Allen.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Sep 30, 2020 - Podcasts

A chaotic mess of a debate

The first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden on Tuesday was a hot mess. It was difficult to watch the complete chaos in its entirety, but we did — and we have the takeaways.

Joann Muller, author of Navigate
Sep 30, 2020 - Economy & Business

Seven airlines complete taxpayer loans from U.S. Treasury

Photo: NurPhoto/Getty Images

The U.S. Treasury Department said Tuesday it has closed loans with seven major airlines, and Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged Congress to extend additional aid to the industry to help airlines weather the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: Tens of thousands of workers face layoffs starting Thursday, when an existing federal payroll support program expires. While Democrats and Republicans have voiced support for helping the airline industry, they've been deadlocked in negotiations on a broader package of economic relief.

Joann Muller, author of Navigate
8 hours ago - Economy & Business

Airlines begin mass layoffs while clinging to hope for federal aid

Photo: Thierry Monasse / Getty Images

American Airlines and United Airlines said they will begin furloughing 32,000 employees Thursday, as federal aid that propped up the industry during the pandemic expires, with no deal in sight for an extension.

Why it matters: As many as 50,000 workers across the industry face immediate job losses unless lawmakers and the White House can agree on a broader pandemic-relief package that includes more federal aid for airlines.

