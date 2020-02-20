On Tuesday morning, Axios Co-founder Mike Allen hosted a series of one-on-one conversations to discuss the future of science education and digital learning.

Tom Davidson, Founder and CEO, EVERFI

Tom Davidson in conversation with Mike Allen. Photo: Cheriss May for Axios

Founder and CEO of EVERFI, Tom Davidson, discussed how digital learning platforms can be used to bring high-quality curriculum to underserved areas and address unique learning needs.

On how digital tools can be used to teach valuable interpersonal skills for students: "Compassion is one of those things that actually you can teach using technology...[students can] get that muscle memory online and begin to apply that to the way that they approach those things in real life."

Dr. Carol O'Donnell, Director, Smithsonian Science Education Center

Dr. Carol O'Donnell answers a question on stage. Photo: Cheriss May for Axios

Dr. Carol O'Donnell, the Director of the Smithsonian Science Education Center, highlighted the importance of hands-on learning in the sciences and having a diverse teaching workforce to make STEM accessible for young students of color.

On what Greta Thunberg has taught educators: "The voice of youth really matters…Young people are concerned but also very active. [They care] about the application of science in the real world."

Sylvia Acevedo, CEO, Girl Scouts of the USA

CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA, Sylvia Acevedo, focused on girls being able to protect and control their digital lives, as well as the importance of a civic education.

On Girl Scouts' new curriculum around cybersecurity, engineering, and technology: "The world around us has changed and girls need to be not just users of technology because so many of them have a mobile device in their hand, but they have to be able to be designers, creators, inventors."

Major General Charles F. Bolden, Jr., Former Administrator, NASA

Major General Charles F. Bolden, Jr. on the Axios stage. Photo: Cheriss May for Axios

Major General Charles F. Bolden, Jr., the former Administrator of NASA, highlighted how storytelling is essential in communicating the importance of science to the wider public, as well as the significance of women and students of color seeing themselves represented across STEM.

On making social progress at NASA: "I don't think firsts are very important if there aren't seconds and thirds and fourths. So until there is another person of color to be the NASA administrator, or more importantly, until there is a woman NASA administrator, we really haven't done what we say, what we claim to be about."

Thank you Amgen Foundation for sponsoring this event.