Notre Dame on Tuesday suspended in-person classes, just hours after Michigan State told students to stay home and one day after UNC Chapel Hill reversed course on its own reopening plans.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the challenges with Tony Allen, president of Delaware State University, a historically black college that believes it can, and must, bring its students back to campus.

Editor's note: This post has been corrected to reflect that the president of Delaware State University is Tony Allen (not Tony West).