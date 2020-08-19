2 hours ago - Podcasts

A university president discusses reopening safely

Notre Dame on Tuesday suspended in-person classes, just hours after Michigan State told students to stay home and one day after UNC Chapel Hill reversed course on its own reopening plans.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the challenges with Tony Allen, president of Delaware State University, a historically black college that believes it can, and must, bring its students back to campus.

Editor's note: This post has been corrected to reflect that the president of Delaware State University is Tony Allen (not Tony West).

Jacob Knutson
19 hours ago - Health

WHO says young people are driving the spread of coronavirus

Students in Boulder, Colorado, on Aug. 18. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

The World Health Organization warned at a news briefing on Tuesday that "people in their 20s, 30s and 40s" are increasingly the primary spreaders of the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The words of caution come as schools and colleges across the United States weigh the risks of in-person classes, which could exacerbate the trend of young people transmitting the virus.

Erica Pandey
11 hours ago - Economy & Business

1 in 5 college students don't plan to go back this fall

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

As the coronavirus pandemic pushes more and more universities to switch to remote learning — at least to start — 22% of college students across all four years are planning not to enroll this fall, according to a new College Reaction/Axios poll.

Why it matters: Scores of colleges were already approaching a financial cliff before the pandemic began. Steep drops in enrollment could push some over the edge.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
Aug 18, 2020 - World

A U.S. university insured itself against a drop in Chinese students

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

In 2017, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign took out an insurance policy to cover the $60 million in tuition that Chinese students paid to the university, in case an unforeseen event precipitated a sudden drop in Chinese student enrollment.

Why it matters: School administrators recognized the risks associated with becoming overly reliant on student tuition from a single foreign country — and amid a global pandemic, their fears have proved justified.

