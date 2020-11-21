Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly

On the next episode of "Axios on HBO," Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly tells Axios chief financial correspondent Felix Salmon that the Boeing 737 MAX, which was recertified to fly this week after experiencing two fatal crashes, is "a great airplane" and that its software issue has "easily been addressed."

Catch the full interview and much more on Monday, November 23 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.

Courtenay Brown
Nov 19, 2020 - Economy & Business

Southwest CEO: 737 MAX most scrutinized plane ever

Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images

In an “Axios on HBO” interview, Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly told Axios’ Felix Salmon he believes the Boeing’s 737 MAX is safe — but will work to reassure customers of its safety.

Why it matters: Fliers may not just be wary because of COVID-19. They may also be afraid to board that MAX, after its software malfunctioned causing two crashes that killed hundreds.

Axios
5 hours ago - Axios on HBO

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews Charles Koch

On the next episode of "Axios on HBO,” chairman & CEO of Koch Industries Charles Koch tells Axios co-founder Mike Allen he takes no responsibility for the political climate in the U.S.: “All the divisions today, we didn’t create. They were there before and they are there after.”

Catch the full interview and much more on Monday, November 23 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.

Axios
Nov 19, 2020 - Podcasts

The science of COVID restrictions

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. are still rising and government responses are varied and inconsistent. As partial restrictions take hold around the country, including curfews and some closed businesses, the question remains — are these responses actually based in science?

