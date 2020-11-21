Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
On the next episode of "Axios on HBO," Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly tells Axios chief financial correspondent Felix Salmon that the Boeing 737 MAX, which was recertified to fly this week after experiencing two fatal crashes, is "a great airplane" and that its software issue has "easily been addressed."
Catch the full interview and much more on Monday, November 23 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.