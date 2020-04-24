32 mins ago - Axios on HBO

"Axios on HBO" Season 3 returns with additional episodes

“Axios on HBO” is returning early with plans to ramp up production and air episodes biweekly on Mondays for the rest of 2020. Season 3 continues Monday, April 27 at 11 p.m. ET/ PT, exclusively on all HBO platforms.

Why it matters: The series will resume with an extended commitment by HBO to bring viewers exclusive documentary-style reporting and news-making interviews with leaders and key decision makers who are defining our future in a range of industries, including politics, technology, and business. 

“While the way we report has changed in recent weeks due to the ongoing pandemic, the stories we are telling have only grown in importance and we look forward to bringing even more of them to the forefront in these new episodes on HBO. It is more important than ever that we provide viewers access to top leaders and decision makers and help them cut through the noise of the 24-hour news cycle with our Smart Brevity format.
— Axios CEO and Co-founder, Jim VandeHei

The backdrop: Directed and produced by Emmy winners Matthew O’Neill (HBO’s "Baghdad ER") and Perri Peltz (HBO’s "Remembering the Artist Robert De Niro, Sr."), the first part of Season 3 demonstrated the show’s ability to quickly produce a must-watch documentary news series remotely without sacrificing the quality or newsworthiness of reporting.

  • Recent seasons of “Axios on HBO” have featured breaking news and blunt, fearless interviews with former Vice President Joe Bider, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, China’s Ambassador to the U.S. Cui Tiankai, General Motors CEO Mary Barra and many more.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 2,704,676 — Total deaths: 190,549 — Total recoveries — 738,032Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 867,459 — Total deaths: 49,804 — Total recoveries — 79,938 — Total tested: 4,660,250Map.
  3. Business latest: Chamber of Commerce president: PPP 2.0 won't be enough — 3 ideas for improving the Paycheck Protection Program — Imminent GDP numbers will quantify severity of America's economic collapse.
  4. In Congress: House passes $484 billion interim relief bill — A select committee to oversee the federal government's response to the virus — House Democrats request IG probe into removal of top vaccine doctor.
  5. States latest: Cuomo tears into McConnell for suggesting states should declare bankruptcy — Hogan dismisses McConnell's "blue state bailout" claim as "complete nonsense."
  6. World updates: Brazil and Ecuador emerge as Latin America's coronavirus epicenters — What to make of Kim Jong-un's disappearance.
  7. 📶 1 internet thing: FCC chair: Internet connectivity is "the glue" holding Americans' lives together.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Politics & Policy
Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

European Union leaders agreed to incorporate a massive coronavirus recovery fund into their seven-year budget on Thursday, AP reports.

Where it stands: A figure hasn't yet been decided and "debate raged Thursday over what form some of the funding should take," but officials believe that $1.1-$1.6 trillion would be needed for the fund, per AP.

Health
Dave Lawler

What to make of Kim Jong-un's disappearance

Have you seen this man? Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

Kim Jong-un’s status remains a mystery after a week of rumors about the North Korean dictator’s health and chatter in Washington about succession.

Why it matters: “This should be a huge reminder of how much regional stability rests on this one leader,” says Jung Pak, a former CIA officer and author of the forthcoming book “Becoming Kim Jong-un.”

World