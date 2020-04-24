"Axios on HBO" Season 3 returns with additional episodes

“Axios on HBO” is returning early with plans to ramp up production and air episodes biweekly on Mondays for the rest of 2020. Season 3 continues Monday, April 27 at 11 p.m. ET/ PT, exclusively on all HBO platforms.

Why it matters: The series will resume with an extended commitment by HBO to bring viewers exclusive documentary-style reporting and news-making interviews with leaders and key decision makers who are defining our future in a range of industries, including politics, technology, and business.

“While the way we report has changed in recent weeks due to the ongoing pandemic, the stories we are telling have only grown in importance and we look forward to bringing even more of them to the forefront in these new episodes on HBO. It is more important than ever that we provide viewers access to top leaders and decision makers and help them cut through the noise of the 24-hour news cycle with our Smart Brevity format.

— Axios CEO and Co-founder, Jim VandeHei

The backdrop: Directed and produced by Emmy winners Matthew O’Neill (HBO’s "Baghdad ER") and Perri Peltz (HBO’s "Remembering the Artist Robert De Niro, Sr."), the first part of Season 3 demonstrated the show’s ability to quickly produce a must-watch documentary news series remotely without sacrificing the quality or newsworthiness of reporting.

Recent seasons of “Axios on HBO” have featured breaking news and blunt, fearless interviews with former Vice President Joe Bider, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, China’s Ambassador to the U.S. Cui Tiankai, General Motors CEO Mary Barra and many more.

