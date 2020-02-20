Season 3 of "Axios on HBO" begins March 1
Season 3 will be back Sundays at 6pm, starting March 1.
The gender pay gap among physicians is widening, and researchers are struggling to understand why the difference in the average starting pay is more than $36,000.
The data published in Health Affairs Wednesday was compiled from 1999-2017, showing the average starting compensation at $235,044 for men and $198,426 for women, with a larger gap in more recent years.
The Astros had three months to craft a thoughtful apology for the team's sign-stealing scandal. Instead, José Altuve and Alex Bregman spoke for a combined 90 seconds — and owner Jim Crane questioned whether sign-stealing even helped his team win games.
The big picture: While baseball grapples with the fallout, don't lose sight of the many other problems Major League Baseball faces as commissioner Rob Manfred enters his sixth season at the helm.
After several years of declining ratings and controversies, the NFL made a comeback this past season.