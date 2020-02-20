1 hour ago - Axios on HBO

Season 3 of "Axios on HBO" begins March 1

Axios

Season 3 will be back Sundays at 6pm, starting March 1.

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez

Gender pay gap among physicians is still a mystery

The gender pay gap among physicians is widening, and researchers are struggling to understand why the difference in the average starting pay is more than $36,000.

The data published in Health Affairs Wednesday was compiled from 1999-2017, showing the average starting compensation at $235,044 for men and $198,426 for women, with a larger gap in more recent years.

  • Still, about 60% of the unadjusted gap in starting salary could be from "differences in specialty and hours spent in patient care."

Go deeper: Add-on expenses for medical students pile up

Keep ReadingArrowJan 23, 2020
Kendall Baker

The MLB's problems extend far beyond Houston's cheating scandal

The Astros' second baseman José Altuve during a press conference in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Astros had three months to craft a thoughtful apology for the team's sign-stealing scandal. Instead, José Altuve and Alex Bregman spoke for a combined 90 seconds — and owner Jim Crane questioned whether sign-stealing even helped his team win games.

The big picture: While baseball grapples with the fallout, don't lose sight of the many other problems Major League Baseball faces as commissioner Rob Manfred enters his sixth season at the helm.

Go deeperArrowFeb 14, 2020 - Sports
Axios

Podcast: The NFL bounces back

After several years of declining ratings and controversies, the NFL made a comeback this past season.

Go deeper: 26 million Americans will bet on Super Bowl LIV

Keep ReadingArrowJan 31, 2020 - Sports