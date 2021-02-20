Sign up for our daily briefing

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews AFT President Randi Weingarten

On the next episode of "Axios on HBO", Axios business editor Dan Primack interviews American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten.

  • Catch the full interview and much more on Sunday, February 21 at 6 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.

Axios
24 hours ago - Axios on HBO

Preview: “Axios on HBO” interviews NIH director Francis Collins

On the next episode of “Axios on HBO”, Axios editor in chief Nicholas Johnston interviews NIH director Francis Collins. 

  • Catch the full interview and much more on Sunday, February 21 at 6 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to speak at CPAC next week

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Former President Trump will speak at next week's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) conference in Florida, his first public appearance since leaving office, a source with direct knowledge tells Axios.

What we're hearing: Trump plans to directly attack President Biden's new immigration plan and will talk about the future of the Republican Party, a source familiar with his speech said.

Jacob Knutson
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. deports former Nazi concentration camp guard to Germany

Friedrich Karl Berger in a photo from 1959. Photo: Department of Justice

The U.S. has deported a 95-year-old man to Germany after a federal investigation found that he worked as a guard in a Nazi concentration camp during World War II, the Department of Justice announced Saturday.

Why it matters: Federal agencies said Friedrich Karl Berger, a German citizen, participated in Nazi-sponsored persecution in 1945 while serving as an guard in the Neuengamme concentration camp system in Northern Germany.

