Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews Vice President Kamala Harris

On the next episode of "Axios on HBO," Axios co-founder Mike Allen interviews Vice President Kamala Harris about the administration’s COVID-19 response.

Catch the full interview and much more on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.

Axios
Feb 11, 2021 - Axios on HBO

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi

On the next episode of “Axios on HBO”, Axios political reporter Alexi McCammond interviews Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi. 

  • Catch the full interview and much more on Sunday, February 14 at 6 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Education: CDC releases guidelines on safely reopening schools — Experts say school closures are hurting teens' mental health.
  2. Health: What pregnant people face during COVID-19 — The pandemic's racial disparities extend to nursing homesCoronavirus infections are plummeting.
  3. Vaccine: Why vaccine production is taking so long — Pentagon approves 20 more military vaccination teams.
  4. Politics: Biden blasts Trump's vaccination efforts.
  5. World: WHO team in Wuhan says it's "extremely unlikely" COVID-19 came from lab incident.
Courtenay Brown
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Reddit, Robinhood and Citadel CEOs to testify at GameStop hearing next week

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), chair of the House Financial Services Committee, at a hearing in December. Photo: Getty Images

Executives at the center of the GameStop trading saga — including from Reddit and Robinhood, plus hedge funds Melvin Capital and Citadel — will testify before Congress next week, the House Financial Services committee announced on Friday.

Why it matters: The virtual hearing is the first since the fallout of the Reddit stock trading frenzy that pushed stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment to record highs — and the first time some of these executives will speak publicly about it.

