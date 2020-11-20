Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews Charles Koch

On the next episode of "Axios on HBO,” chairman & CEO of Koch Industries Charles Koch tells Axios co-founder Mike Allen he takes no responsibility for the political climate in the U.S.: “All the divisions today, we didn’t create. They were there before and they are there after.”

Catch the full interview and much more on Monday, November 23 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.

Go deeper

Courtenay Brown
Nov 19, 2020 - Economy & Business

Southwest CEO: 737 MAX most scrutinized plane ever

Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images

In an “Axios on HBO” interview, Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly told Axios’ Felix Salmon he believes the Boeing’s 737 MAX is safe — but will work to reassure customers of its safety.

Why it matters: Fliers may not just be wary because of COVID-19. They may also be afraid to board that MAX, after its software malfunctioned causing two crashes that killed hundreds.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Vaccines: Pfizer applies for FDA emergency use authorization for COVID vaccine.
  2. Health: Coronavirus deaths will likely soar Pentagon to tighten restrictions after civilian leaders test positive — WHO recommends against use of remdesivir as COVID-19 treatment.
  3. Education: America's teachers are running on empty.
  4. Politics: Sen. Rick Scott tests positive.
  5. World: Europe's brutal coronavirus surge begins to ease after restrictions — Canada's Trudeau: "A normal Christmas" is out of the question.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Georgia certifies election results

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Georgia election officials and Gov. Brian Kemp (R) certified the state's election results on Friday, AP reports.

Why it matters: President-elect Biden now officially wins the state by a little more than 12,600 votes, though the Trump campaign has until Tuesday to request a recount since the margin is within 0.5%.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow