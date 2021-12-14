Axios-Ipsos poll indicates long COVID prevalence

About one in seven Americans who experienced COVID say they had symptoms at least a month later, the Axios-Ipsos polling found.

The big picture: While it's still hard to pin down how many people experience long COVID, the poll offers additional evidence of its widespread impact.

As NPR recently reported, various studies have estimated long COVID's prevalence anywhere from less than 5% to nearly 60% of total cases.

"It can be really confusing, even to scientists," said Christina Pagel at University College London, per NPR.

Between the lines: Generally, symptoms described by patients have included brain fog, fatigue, persistent cough, loss of taste or smell and organ damage.

By the numbers: Because there were small sample sizes for this particular question, Axios used the average across three waves of polls.