Axios-Ipsos poll indicates long COVID prevalence

Tina Reed, author of Vitals
Expand chart
Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

About one in seven Americans who experienced COVID say they had symptoms at least a month later, the Axios-Ipsos polling found.

The big picture: While it's still hard to pin down how many people experience long COVID, the poll offers additional evidence of its widespread impact.

  • As NPR recently reported, various studies have estimated long COVID's prevalence anywhere from less than 5% to nearly 60% of total cases.
  • "It can be really confusing, even to scientists," said Christina Pagel at University College London, per NPR.

Between the lines: Generally, symptoms described by patients have included brain fog, fatigue, persistent cough, loss of taste or smell and organ damage.

By the numbers: Because there were small sample sizes for this particular question, Axios used the average across three waves of polls.

  • The surveys of 683 adults taken in the three waves between Nov. 5 and Dec. 13 found about 25% of respondents who either tested positive for or believed they had COVID said symptoms lasted less than a week.
  • 38% indicated symptoms lasted one to two weeks.
  • 10% indicated symptoms lasted for a month to six months and 4% said their symptoms lasted more than six months.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated Dec 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: Omicron derails company holiday parties — Chief justice rejects request to block air travel mask mandate.
  2. Vaccines: Millions of America's seniors are vulnerable to Omicron — Fauci: Booster shots won't contribute to global vaccine disparities.
  3. States: N.Y. to impose indoor mask mandate for businesses without vaccine requirement — Nevada to impose insurance surcharge on unvaccinated state workers.
  4. World: U.K. raises COVID alert following surge in Omicron cases — South Africa's president tests positive for COVID — Report: Pandemic pushed over half a billion into extreme poverty.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)
Ivana Saric
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Air Force discharges 27 for defying COVID vaccine mandate

U.S. Air Force member receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: U.S. Forces Korea via Getty Images

The Air Force has administratively discharged 27 individuals for refusing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, making them the first members to face such consequences for defying the vaccine mandate, AP reports.

Driving the news: The Air Force's deadline to get vaccinated was Nov. 2, and last month the service branch said that nearly 97% of its active-duty service members had complied with the mandate.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)
Yacob Reyes
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Colorado governor says COVID "medical emergency" is over

Photo: Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) said in an interview the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines spell "the end of the medical emergency" as it relates to the virus, and he will not implement a statewide mask mandate in response to the Omicron variant.

Why it matters: Polis told Colorado Public Radio he prefers pushing vaccinations versus mask mandates, and that the latter should be left to localities. He added that public health officials "don’t get to tell people what to wear."

Go deeper (1 min. read)