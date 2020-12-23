Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Axios-Ipsos poll: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously

Data: Axios/Ipsos survey; Chart: Axios Visuals

People who have survived a coronavirus infection say the experience made them take the pandemic more seriously, according to an Axios/Ipsos survey— the first to focus exclusively on people who have contracted the virus.

The big picture: A vocal group of White House officials, state officials and conservative pundits have argued for months that the virus simply is not that big a deal for the people who don’t die or become seriously ill. But that’s not how those patients themselves see it.

By the numbers: 54% of the coronavirus survivors in our survey said contracting the virus made them take it more seriously, compared to just 15% who now take it less seriously.

  • 63% said they’re likely to take a vaccine once it’s publicly available — 15 percentage points higher than the general population.

Key caveat: This survey covered 319 people who said they had tested positive for a coronavirus infection. That’s a relatively small sample, and it has a relatively large margin of error, at +/- 7.5 percentage points.

  • But it's still the first survey of its kind, and it provides valuable statistical insight, in big-picture terms, into the thoughts and feelings of the large and growing share of Americans who have been infected during this pandemic.

What they’re saying: “Even for a lot of people for whom it's supposed to be no big deal, it’s a pretty big deal,” said Ashish Jha, the dean of public health at Brown University. “That strikes me as saying something really meaningful about how serious the virus is for people who end up getting infected.”

Only 10% of respondents in this survey said they were hospitalized, an objective indication that most of them did not suffer the most severe illness.

  • Roughy 80% described their own symptoms as mild or moderate.

Those patients — the ones who don’t die or become gravely ill — are central to the “herd immunity” strategy advanced by some conservatives, including former Trump administration advisers Scott Atlas and Paul Alexander.

  • They argue that because COVID-19 kills a relatively small percentage of the people it infects, the U.S. should attempt to cordon off the most vulnerable people without worrying so much about the virus' continued spread throughout the rest of the population, or even encourage that spread, so that more people will develop natural immunity.
  • You hear some similar themes — even if I get it, I’ll be fine; it’s not that bad — from some people who reject masks, social distancing or other public-health guidelines.

But even though people who have had the virus may develop some level of immunity, the recovered patients in our survey were bullish on getting vaccinated — another indication that, to the people who know best what a mild infection really feels like, it doesn't feel so minor.

“There has been this mindset — really based on very little evidence — that if you're not 75 and over with lots of chronic diseases, it's just not a big deal,” Jha said. “And that mindset is wrong and destructive.”

Axios
Updated 11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: Biden says our "darkest days" are ahead of us — What we know about the COVID-19 mutation in the U.K.
  2. Vaccine: Fauci, Azar and other top health officials publicly receive Moderna's COVID-19 vaccineBioNTech says it could produce vaccine for COVID-19 variant in 6 weeks if needed.
  3. Politics: Deborah Birx says she will retire Congress passes massive coronavirus relief and government spending package.
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Finally, some optimism about COVID.
  5. World: Antarctica reports first coronavirus casesTaiwan reports first coronavirus case in 8 months — EU recommends member states lift blanket ban on travel from U.K. over new virus variant.
Ursula Perano
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Top health officials publicly receive Moderna's coronavirus vaccine

Anthony Fauci, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, and National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins publicly received Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.

Why it matters: It's part of a broad government effort to televise top officials receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in order to bolster public confidence. Fauci, Azar and Collins are the first public figures to receive the Moderna vaccine, which was cleared for emergency use last week by the FDA.

Ursula Perano
17 hours ago - Health

Antarctica reports first coronavirus cases

King George Island in Antarctica. Photo: Alessandro Dahan/Getty Images

Thirty-six people stationed at a Chilean research base in Antarctica have tested positive for COVID-19, media reports.

Why it matters: Every continent on Earth has now reported coronavirus infections. Travel and research in Antarctica, which houses about 1,000 people on 40 bases, had already been significantly limited, per the New York Times. Experts expect there to be long-term restrictions on the continent, given its isolation and extreme environment.