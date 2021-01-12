Axios-Ipsos poll: More Americans want the vaccine

Americans are more eager to get a coronavirus vaccine now that the process is underway, according to the latest installment of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: This is an encouraging sign, and an indication that at least some vaccine hesitancy was simple wait-and-see caution — not dug-in opposition.

By the numbers: 60% of Americans say they’re likely to take a vaccine as soon as it’s available to them, up 8 percentage points since mid-December.

There was a staggering 20-point jump in the number of Hispanic respondents who said they’d get vaccinated right away. Seniors also became much more amenable to a vaccine.

Between the lines: Last year, when vaccines weren’t yet available to anyone, the Axios-Ipsos survey has consistently shown that people were putting a higher premium on ensuring that vaccines were safe than on getting one right away.

Now that inoculations have begun, and no serious safety issues have arisen, more people are feeling more comfortable about claiming their spot in line.

Real-world experience with this worsening pandemic may also be driving more interest in a vaccine: 44% of Hispanic Americans in our survey said they know someone who has died from COVID-19, as did 34% of Black respondents and 31% of white Americans.

Yes, but: There’s still a stubborn partisan divide, with Democrats significantly more likely than Republicans to say they’ll get vaccinated promptly.

Methodology: This Axios/Ipsos Poll was conducted Jan. 8-11 by Ipsos' KnowledgePanel®. This poll is based on a nationally representative probability sample of 1,038 adults. The margin of error is ±3.4 percentage points.