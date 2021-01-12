Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Axios-Ipsos poll: More Americans want the vaccine

Data: Axios/Ipsos survey; Chart: Axios Visuals

Americans are more eager to get a coronavirus vaccine now that the process is underway, according to the latest installment of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: This is an encouraging sign, and an indication that at least some vaccine hesitancy was simple wait-and-see caution — not dug-in opposition.

By the numbers: 60% of Americans say they’re likely to take a vaccine as soon as it’s available to them, up 8 percentage points since mid-December.

  • There was a staggering 20-point jump in the number of Hispanic respondents who said they’d get vaccinated right away. Seniors also became much more amenable to a vaccine.

Between the lines: Last year, when vaccines weren’t yet available to anyone, the Axios-Ipsos survey has consistently shown that people were putting a higher premium on ensuring that vaccines were safe than on getting one right away.

  • Now that inoculations have begun, and no serious safety issues have arisen, more people are feeling more comfortable about claiming their spot in line.

Real-world experience with this worsening pandemic may also be driving more interest in a vaccine: 44% of Hispanic Americans in our survey said they know someone who has died from COVID-19, as did 34% of Black respondents and 31% of white Americans.

Yes, but: There’s still a stubborn partisan divide, with Democrats significantly more likely than Republicans to say they’ll get vaccinated promptly.

Data: Axios/Ipsos survey; Chart: Axios Visuals

Methodology: This Axios/Ipsos Poll was conducted Jan. 8-11 by Ipsos' KnowledgePanel®. This poll is based on a nationally representative probability sample of 1,038 adults. The margin of error is ±3.4 percentage points.

Orion Rummler
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

President-elect Joe Biden publicly received his second dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Monday in Newark, Delaware.

Why it matters: Biden's effort to bolster public confidence in the vaccine, which has been found by the FDA to be safe and 95% effective, comes after an alarming number of Americans polled in December said they would reject a vaccine.

Shawna Chen
11 hours ago - Health

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine expected to provide immunity for 1 year

Photo: Mario Tama via Getty

Moderna's coronavirus vaccine will provide immunity from the disease for at least one year, the biotech company said Monday per Reuters.

Why it matters: Moderna's vaccine is one of two now authorized for emergency use in the U.S., as coronavirus cases surge past 22.5 million nationally and 90.8 million globally.

Axios
16 hours ago - Health

States open coronavirus vaccine "megasites" at stadiums, fairgrounds

Los Angeles is turning its testing site at Dodger Stadium into a vaccination site. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

States across the U.S. are opening stadiums, fairgrounds, convention centers and other large spaces as COVID-19 vaccine "megasites" as they ramp distribution of the shots.

Driving the news: Many states are moving to the next phase of the biggest vaccination drive in history, making vaccines available to new groups, including seniors, teachers, first responders and other essential workers.

