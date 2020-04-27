1 hour ago - Axios on HBO

Preview: “Axios on HBO” interviews Walmart CEO Doug McMillon

Axios

On the next episode of “Axios on HBO," Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon speaks with Axios co-founder Jim VandeHei about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Go deeper

Axios

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews Andrew Cuomo

On the next episode of "Axios on HBO," Jonathan Swan speaks with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo about the early days of the coronavirus pandemic and what could have been done differently.

Catch the full interview on Monday, April 27 at 11pm ET/PT on all HBO platforms.

6 hours ago - Axios on HBO
Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news briefing there's "no widespread community transmission" as the country prepares to ease coronavirus restrictions Monday. "We have won that battle," she said, but warned NZ could stay on the still-tough lockdown preventing people from leaving their regions beyond May 11 if required.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 2.97 million people and killed over 206,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 865,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 965,000 from 5.1 million tests), followed by Spain (over 226,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 5 mins ago - Health
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 p.m. ET: 2,971,090 — Total deaths: 206,514 — Total recoveries — 865,628Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 p.m. ET: 965,435 — Total deaths: 54,856 — Total recoveries — 106,985— Total tested: 5,441,079Map.
  3. Federal government: White House to pivot to economic message, Birx and Fauci to take a "back seat."
  4. Public health: CDC updates symptoms list — U.S. testing numbers should soon double — WHO warns against coronavirus "immunity passports" — Gates Foundation will focus "total attention" on pandemic.
  5. Business: Last coronavirus stimulus checks might not arrive until SeptemberSmall businesses sue insurers.
  6. States: Cuomo says New York's "phase one" reopening could begin May 15 — Michigan governor says it's "outrageous" for McConnell to suggest states declare bankruptcy.
  7. World: Italy reports lowest daily death toll since March 12 — Children in Spain play outside for first time in six weeks— Boris Johnson returning to work.
  8. Trump: Birx defends president's disinfectant comments as a "dialogue" between him and scientists.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 44 mins ago - Politics & Policy