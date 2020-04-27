Preview: “Axios on HBO” interviews Walmart CEO Doug McMillon
On the next episode of “Axios on HBO," Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon speaks with Axios co-founder Jim VandeHei about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
On the next episode of "Axios on HBO," Jonathan Swan speaks with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo about the early days of the coronavirus pandemic and what could have been done differently.
Catch the full interview on Monday, April 27 at 11pm ET/PT on all HBO platforms.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news briefing there's "no widespread community transmission" as the country prepares to ease coronavirus restrictions Monday. "We have won that battle," she said, but warned NZ could stay on the still-tough lockdown preventing people from leaving their regions beyond May 11 if required.
By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 2.97 million people and killed over 206,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 865,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 965,000 from 5.1 million tests), followed by Spain (over 226,000).
