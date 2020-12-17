Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Watch: This is Axios Events 2020

Axios Visuals.

Join Axios Today Host Niala Boodhoo and Business Editor Dan Primack on Monday, Dec. 21 at 12:30 pm ET for our year-end show, highlighting some of our most newsworthy guests in 2020. We'll spotlight our most riveting interviews that cover everything from the election, to the future of work, to the impact of COVID-19.

Go deeper

Axios
Dec 16, 2020 - Podcasts

Joe Biden's latest Cabinet picks

This week, we're hearing about even more Cabinet nominations for the Biden administration. Former South Bend mayor and 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is one — and now, we have the scoop on who will fill the roles of energy secretary and the head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

  • Plus, what’s standing in the way of COVID herd immunity.
  • And, how virtual reality could help fight racism.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
11 mins ago - Podcasts

Behind the Bitcoin boom

Bitcoin yesterday topped $20,000 for the first time ever, and then just kept climbing.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the reasons for Bitcoin's price surge, and what it means for its future as an actual currency, with investor and podcast host Anthony Pompliano.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
41 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Biden picks North Carolina environmental regulator Michael Regan to lead EPA

Biden delivering a speech on climate change in September. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Michael Regan, the top environmental regulator in North Carolina, to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, a source familiar with the decision confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: If confirmed by the Senate, Regan would be the first Black man to head the agency, which will be tasked with strengthening environmental standards after four years of the Trump administration's aggressive efforts to undo Obama-era protections.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow